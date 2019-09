Charlotte, NC — Charlotte native William Byron No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet did satellite interviews for media outlets around the country on Monday, September 23rd.

Byron is a student at Liberty University and began a successful racing career on the racing simulator, iRacing—a unique route to the Cup series that sets him apart from his fellow drivers. Next week, Byron returns home to Charlotte to take on the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.