Josh Dobbs gifts kids with shopping spree before Thursday’s football camp

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Josh Dobbs took over Knoxville a few weeks ago with his FlexWork Football Camp and volunteer activities. This week, he takes over the Tri-Cities.

Josh Dobbs has arrived in the Tri-Cities!! Before his @FlexWorkSports Football Camp tomorrow in Kingsport, @josh_dobbs1 is treating 11 kids to a $100 shopping spree at @DICKS Sporting Goods in Bristol! Hear from him and how much it means to the kids tonight on @WJHL11! pic.twitter.com/blCaK4m2VL — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) June 23, 2021

Dobbs gifted 11 young kids to a $100 shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods at The Pinnacle in Bristol on Wednesday. All 11 kids are attending his camp as well.

“Doing these events I’ve seen kids buy their 15th pair of cleats and some buy their 1st pair and just to see the looks on their faces when they have that opportunity to get their first pair of cleats hey I have the opportunity to be prepared for camp or for the season I have the right equipment to go out and perform the best I can,” Dobbs said.

The 1st annual Kingsport football camp is from 4-7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium at Dobyns-Bennett High School.