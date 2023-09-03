BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another high-flying, metal-crunching weekend of Cleetus and Cars action came to a close at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

After a scorching burnout competition on Saturday night, the final day of action began with a reverse race, as well as stunt jumps and crashes. They were still cleaning up some of the remains of the earlier events as drivers prepared for the main event – the Bristol 1000 Presented by Pennzoil.

JH Diesel and Joseph Joiner qualified on the front row for the 80-lap race around the World’s Fastest Half-Mile in Ford Crown Victorias. Host Cleetus McFarland started the race in the fifth position.

With three laps to go, Joiner grabbed the lead and would not relinquish it, as the Florida native grabbed a victory in the Volunteer State.