(WJHL) – Johnson City native Daniel Norris made his return to the big leagues over the weekend.

The Cleveland Guardians selected the pitcher’s contract from Triple-A Columbus prior to the club’s Saturday night game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 30 year-old Norris made his debut on Sunday, hurling 2.0 innings, allowing no hits or runs and walking three batters.

Over his nine-year major league career, Norris touts a record of 22-38 with a 4.71 ERA. Norris has struggled some in the minors in 2023 prior to his call-up. He’s turned in a 2-4 record with an ERA of 6.93 over 14 appearances for Columbus.

The Cleveland Guardians will begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.