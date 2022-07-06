Johnson City, Tn — In Johnson City, Otters action tonight, playing host to the Southern Soccer Academy Kings out of Marietta, Georgia.

Over midway through the first half, both teams still scoreless, the kings Jacob Huth commits the illegal tackle on Sebastian Borquez, which gives Edin Hernandez an opportunistic free kick. Hernandez take his time to line up a shot. However, the Kings defense stands firm and he sends it just over the crossbar.

At the 41 minute mark the Otters’ Jan Gruhn attempts a bicycle kick off the corner pass but is unable to convert the trick shot.

Despite the missed opportunities in the first half, the Otters are able to send fans home happy, thanks to a pair of David Panter goals, both coming after the 70 minute mark.

The final: Otters 2, Kings 0.