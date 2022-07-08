Johnson City, TN — On the pitch tonight the Johnson Otters were hosting the Dalton Red Wolves and this was defensive battle early. The Otters looking to break it up when Conal Gallagher on the break away gives it to a teammate but his shot is going to be wide right.

Then later it was Ethan Bishop from Milligan looking for points…. He takes a shot on goal but it’s behind the net. Then just before the half…. Otters goalkeeper Shane Lanson makes his first save of the night at the 38 min mark.

Otters win 1-nil, that’s 3 wins and now 3 points.