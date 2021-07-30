Johnson City native Daniel Norris traded to Milwaukee Brewers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill alumnus Daniel Norris is making a move in Major League Baseball.
The left-handed pitcher from the Tri-Cities has been acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a tweet from the organization.
The Brewers say they exchanged pitcher Reese Olson in order to get Norris from the Detroit Tigers.
Last season, Norris posted a 5.89 earned run average (ERA), 15 walks and 40 strikeouts over more than 36 innings.
The former Hilltopper was first traded to the Tigers in 2015. In 2018, he was assigned to the MLB All-Stars.