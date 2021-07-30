Johnson City native Daniel Norris traded to Milwaukee Brewers

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 29: Daniel Norris #44 of the Detroit Tigers works up a baseball during the third inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on August 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Indians defeated the Tigers 2-0. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill alumnus Daniel Norris is making a move in Major League Baseball.

The left-handed pitcher from the Tri-Cities has been acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a tweet from the organization.

LHP Daniel Norris has been acquired from Detroit in exchange for RHP Reese Olson. pic.twitter.com/dRQ5JQ8XX7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 30, 2021

The Brewers say they exchanged pitcher Reese Olson in order to get Norris from the Detroit Tigers.

Last season, Norris posted a 5.89 earned run average (ERA), 15 walks and 40 strikeouts over more than 36 innings.

The former Hilltopper was first traded to the Tigers in 2015. In 2018, he was assigned to the MLB All-Stars.