(WJHL) — Johnson City native Daniel Norris started off this season a reliever for the Chicago Cubs, but now he’s back home in Motown and playing once again for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have signed two of their former pitchers to minor-league deals including the lefty Daniel Norris, who was a Tiger from 2015-2021… They are expected to report to Triple-A Toledo. Norris, 29, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at last year’s trade deadline for prospect Reese Olson. He signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs during the off-season but was designated for assignment and released last week. He posted a 6.90 ERA in 30 innings with the Cubs but struck out 43 batters, a career-high rate.