Johnson City native closer to rejoining the Tigers ballclub

Detroit, MI — Tigers expect Johnson City native Daniel Norris to rejoin the team for workouts this weekend or early next week.

Norris hasn’t been present at the tigers’ summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19 during the intake process, which landed him on the injured list.

The Tigers southpaw looks like he’ll be on track to rejoin the Tigers before their season begins July 24, but because of the lack of training time he had beforehand, he’ll mostly be excluded from the 30-man opening day roster.