Johnson City native Brody Malone gearing up for the 2020one Olympics in Tokyo

Johnson City, TN — When the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo get started later this month there’s one athlete that Tri-Cities fans can truly call one of their own and that’s American gymnast Brody Malone…

Malone was born in Johnson City and spent his first 5 years growing up in Elizabethton where his father’s family is from and still resides there.



Malone, who moved to Summerville, Georgia, and now attends the University of Stanford won the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis to automatically qualify for the four-person team.



The youngest member of the team will now compete in Tokyo and figures to be the country’s top contender for the all-around finals. He told News Channel 11 sports tonight there’s nothing like representing your country on this stage.

“I love this country and to get to represent it at the highest level like that it’s just an honor, it was a rule that the guy who finishes first at trails was automatically locked onto the team so after I finished my last event I knew I was going to be on the team my last event was vault and I landed my vault I was like wow that’s it ( laugh) this is real I went up and hugged both of my coaches and told them thank you for everything you have done for me I would not be here without you.”