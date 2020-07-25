Johnson City native and MLB Umpire Will Little talks about the differences in the game

Johnson City, TN — The major league baseball season got underway Thursday night in the nation’s capital between the NY Yankees and Washington Nationals and there behind second base was Johnson City native and major league umpire Will Little.

Two weeks ago several umpires opted out of the shortened 60 game season because of the coronavirus, those that stayed such as the 36-year-old Little who’s been a big-league umpire since 2015, believes playing baseball is good for the country and there doing everything possible to avoid contracting the virus.

“In a lot of ways it brings you back to the minor league days when you are working real games but in a lot of the ways the fan base is lacking the way baseball is played there is a lot of downtime between pitches that’s kind of when you the getting different feelings because there is no one in the stands, we have all the measures to wearing mask-like last night I was wearing a mask on the bases try to keep on for the most part but there are a few times when no one is around I take it off for some fresh air, for the most part, we are trying to do our part because we want players to stay safe and ourselves to stay safe, says Little.”