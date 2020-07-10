Johnson City native and Detroit pitcher Daniel Norris test positive for COVID-19

Detroit, Michigan — Last week I sent out a tweet saying Johnson City native and Detroit pitcher Daniel Norris was missing in action, tonight we found out why.

The Tigers placed Daniel Norris on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, and the left-handed pitcher later confirmed to the Detroit News that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but Norris says he is feeling fine and is ready to get out there once he passes baseball’s COVID-19 protocols, meaning he must register two negative tests.

Norris was healthy for all of 2019 after spending time on the injured list in each of the previous four seasons. he went 3-13 with a 4.49 era, striking out 7.8 batters per nine-inning and walking 2.4.