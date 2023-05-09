(WJHL) – News Channel 11 has confirmed that former Science Hill quarterback, Jaylan Adams, has received an invite to the Washington Commanders Rookie Minicamp.

The five-foot-ten-inch Johnson City native played quarterback at the collegiate level for The Citadel and Norfolk State. However, News Channel 11 has learned that he will attempt to make the NFL team’s roster as either a defensive back or kick returner.

Washington Commanders Rooke Minicamp will begin on Thursday, May 11, as the organization seeks to fill a 90-man offseason roster.