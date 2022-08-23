JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian League announced that the Johnson City Doughboys earned the 2022 Patriot Award, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Team officials revealed that the Doughboys hosted the Spring Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands Charity Softball game at the TVA Credit Union for free to raise funds to send area veterans to Washington D.C.

The Doughboys also offered military discounts throughout the season, hosted Salute to Heroes Night and worked with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network to connect veterans with free resources.

Another effort, U.S. Army Wednesdays, launched in 2022 to allow U.S. Army recruiters to promote the branch and speak with fans.

“In appreciation for all who have served and are currently serving, we are honored to show our support to all branches of the Military,” said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Kiva Fuller in a news release. “We look forward to growing the outreach for all military services offered in the Johnson City area and beyond at our JC Doughboys 2023 season home games.”