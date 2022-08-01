Johnson City, TN — Appalachian League action in Johnson City tonight between the Bristol Stateliners and the JC Doughboys.

Bristol was able to get an early lead on the Doughboys, thanks to a homerun to left field from Tahir Meulens in the top of the 2nd inning.

Just one inning later a nearly identical sight as Max Tracey sends the ball out at the left wall with a homerun that gives the Stateliners a 2 to 0 lead.

However, the Doughboys were able to turn things around in the bottom of the third, as Michael Moss is able to tie the game up with a ground out that sends Caleb Marmo in for the run.

Just moments later Roberto Pena would drop the hammer with this homer to right field that sends Logan Hugo and himself in for the score.

Doughboys go on to win by the final of 14-6