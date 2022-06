Elizabethton, TN — In the Appalachian league tonight the Elizabethton River Riders hosted the Johnson City Doughboys.

River Riders trailed in this game 5-2 that’s when Ty Peters created a spark with this solo home run over the fence in the right field to make the score 5-3.

Then a few batters later Marcus Sanders with a runner on board and uncorked on this 2-2 pitch for a 2-run home run that tied the game at 5-all.

Elizabethton keeps the Doughboys winless with an 8-6 victory