Johnson City, TN — It’s time to play ball in the wooden bat league….The season gets underway on Thursday around baseball parks in the Tri-Cities.

Here closer to home the Johnson City Doughboys will face the Elizabethton River Riders Thursday night at 7 pm inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark……. The 54-game season will feature three two-game series per week through Saturday, August 7, culminating in a one-game Appalachian League Championship on Monday, August 9.

The league underwent another new transformation in 2021 as it became a summer collegiate baseball league in partnership with MLB and USA Baseball and its Prospect Development Pipeline…. and the coach says he’s anxious to get started teaching and winning

” I’m very excited I’m thrilled to be here I’m proud to represent the Doughboys and I’m proud to represent the City of JC with a development mindset if there is a winning mentality with the development that’s kind of like the perfect storm in terms of player development we want to develop as individuals but in a group setting with the mindset of winning the ball game tonight.”