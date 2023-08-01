Johnson City, TN — The Appalachian league baseball season will come to a close tomorrow night when the Johnson City Doughboys face the Burlington Sock Puppets in the championship game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Not putting the cart before the horse, but the Doughboys know there is no place like home….

The team that is 35-10 this season the best record in the Appalachian league have been even more impressive at home where they are astounding 21-3…

Some of that has to be due to the record crowds this season that have come out to cheer this team on….Players and coaches say they can feel it each game.

“Having that crowd is on your side and cheering and rooting for you. It definitely brings another level of added pressure for the opposing team. You know, it’s it’s it’s a different type of adrenaline you get when you’re playing in front of in front of record crowds. And I think we’ve been very fortunate to be a part of a lot of them this year.”

“If you look at our road split versus our home split, we’re a we’re a lot better here at home field. Than we are on the road. These guys give us an energy every night to come out here and play. They’re phenomenal. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.”

This season the Doughboys have watched almost 88-thousand come to the ballpark which is a new record.