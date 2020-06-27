Joe Brooks leads after day one of the William B. Greene, Jr. East Tennessee Amateur

Elizabethton, TN — The 26th annual William B. Greene, Jr. East Tennessee amateur teed off this morning at the Elizabethton golf course with some of the best talents in the state and surrounding areas.

As we head to the Elizabethton golf course where Tyler Lane on the right is hoping to make tournament history by becoming the first player to win the event 3 times in a row. Here he is on the first tee where it’s right down the middle and then afterwards he waves to his gallery which is his son. He would birdie the first hole and he is currently 2 off the lead with a 69.

His playing partner Nick Cohen is trying to win his first ETA when he rolls this putt in for the birdie as well on hole one, he fired a 75.

Blake Howard who won this event in 2005 just misses the green on the 2nd hole, but he almost makes up for it with an eagle that barely stops short and he taps in for the birdie and he shoots a 79.

Ryan terry this year’s Tillinghast winner in a playoff over Jack Rhea was looking for the eagle putt but misses to the left, he would settle for the birdie and he is currently 2 off the lead with a 69 and Lawrence Largent after chipping on would also roll this in for the birdie putt, he is 4 strokes off the leader Joe Brooks who fired a 67 .

The board looks like this:

Joe Brooks 67

Chad Homan 68

Tyler Lane 69

Ryan Terry 69

Clint Lowe 69

Bryan Sangid 69

Nick York 70

Chance Taylor 70

Lawrence Largent 71

Jeff Scott 71

Cody Carlson 71