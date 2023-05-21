ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A handful of local golfers grabbed wins at the Bill Wesbter Jr. Golf Championship at Glenrochie Country Club on Sunday.

A pair of Science Hill golfers battled all afternoon for the Boys 15-18 championship. Matthew Hogan did just enough to out-shoot his teammate, Paul Haire, on the weekend to claim a victory.

Hogan capped off a Final Round 76 with a birdie on the 18th hole, finishing with a total score of 149 (+5). Haire finished the tournament two strokes behind and tied 2nd with a 151 (+7).

Brook Farmer of Corryton, Tennessee claimed the Girls 12-18 trophy with a score of 155 (+11). Defending champion and Kingsport native Aliezah Robinson finished tied 6th with a 159 (+15).

Maryville’s Raymond ReBell captured the Boys 14 & Under event, cruising to an eleven-stroke victory with a score of 147 (+3).