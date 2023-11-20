JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boys’ travel soccer team that’s part of the Johnson City Futbol Club (JCFC) earned the title of champions at the Tennessee State Cup this month.

The JCFC’s boys’ 2008 team was named champs during the Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA) Fall State Cup. The team is in Division 2 and consists of boys ages 14 and 15.

Photo: JCFC

Since the team won the state championship, they’ll play in the USYS Southern Presidents Cup in Plano, Texas in June.

“What an incredible two weeks of play,” said Hans Hobson, TSSA Chief Executive Officer. “This had to be the most competitive year on the boys’ side that we have had in some time. Overall, we had 17 different club winners among 20 different divisions and age groups.”

More information on the club can be found at Johnsoncityfc.com.