JOHNSON CITY, TN – Johnson City Doughboys manager Kevin Mahoney has been named Appalachian League Manager of the Year for the 2023 season. The award comes in Mahoney’s second season in Johnson City, coaching 10 all-stars, and after winning the 2023 league championship.

“Kevin has done a tremendous job both on and off the field in bringing the 2023 Appalachian League Championship to Johnson City,” said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. “His relentless work in making sure that both players and staff are taken care of has made it easy for TVA Credit Union Ballpark to become a beacon of fun for fans to come and enjoy quality baseball. We couldn’t be more excited that he is named the Manager of the Year and being recognized for his hard work.”

Mahoney is the first Johnson City Manager of the Year since Mike Schildt in 2010. He is the only manager to coach back-to-back 30 win seasons since the league restructured in 2020. The team’s winning percentage is the league’s highest since the Paintsville Yankees in 1979.

Prior to the Doughboys, Mahoney was a coach in the New York Yankees organization for seven years. The Miller Place, New York native was a standout player for Canisius College, earning an All MAAC selection twice, and being named 2009 MAAC Player of the Year. Correspondingly he was 2008 Coastal Plain League Offensive Player of the Year, representing the Forest City Owls.