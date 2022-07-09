Johnson City, TN — In Johnson City tonight, the Doughboys looked to earn their 14th win of the season as they played host to the Ridge Runners of Bluefield, West Virginia.

It was a pitching clinic through three innings from Johnson City’s Conor Steinbaugh as he was able to maintain a 0-0 score.

However, the Ridge Runners would be first on the board in the top of the 4th with a Haydn McGeary sac fly that would send Grant Voytovich in for the score on a play that spawned some disagreement from home fans.

The Doughboys were able to respond in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs, thanks to a Scott Combs groundball to center field, sending Tennessee Vol Ethan Payne and Caleb Hobson across home plate.

The Doughboys are able to hold off the Ridge Runners tonight at home, winning by a final of 5 to 3.