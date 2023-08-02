Johnson City, TN — It was winner take all tonight when the Johnson City Doughboys faced the Burlington Sock Puppets for the Appalachian League championship.The Doughboys this season have been unbeatable at home with a 21-3 record and 35-10 overall. However 2 of those losses came against Burlington.

And as expected it was a packed house at the ball park for this game tonight and the Doughboys didn’t disappoint. Bottom of the 2nd Caleb Marmo from Walters State hits a sacrifice fly to centerfield Danny Infante scores. It was 1-0 Doughboys

Bottom of the 3rd same score Logan Sutter singles on a line drive to centerfield Caleb Berry would come home and score it 2-0 JC. Bottom of the 4th now our very own meteorologist Laurel Blanchard enjoying the game. Doughboys Cameron King singles on a ground ball to third baseman Isaiah Barket nice stop, but Colby Backus from Tennessee scores off the fielders choice and the Doughboys led 3-0.

On the mound the Doughboys Justin Guiliano went 5 innings, gave up 4 hits, 6 strikeouts and no runs. Top of the 9th now and the Puppets down to their final out Doughboys Hayden Cooper who went 4 innings strikes out Lee Trevino, Jr who probably should have used a 9 iron… Cooper had 9 k’s on the night

The celebration was on as the Johnson City Doughboys win tonight 4-1 and claim the Appalachian league championship.

“An absolutely incredible and it’s all because of the players, man. They they they worked hard every single day. You know, they came to they came to play and, you know, it was absolute pleasure watching them just get better every single day.”

“Oh, it’s a great feeling. We got a good team. We’re out here being a local guy, played here a while. So it’s a good time.”

“It’s like almost little league again. I mean, me and Malmo, we and Spano, we’ve been playing together since middle school. And so just kind of kind of brings us back to those times. And it’s been been a lot of fun and a great ride.”

The 2023 Appalachian league champions finished the season 36-10 overall and 22-3 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.