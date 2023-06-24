BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rain took just enough of a break on Saturday to make for perfect weather at Dayne Davis’ 2nd-annual football camp in Bluff City.

“Really, just to see the community in full force out here at Sullivan East – it’s been a blessing,” the former Patriot and current Tennessee Vols offensive lineman said. “It’s been a blessing to just come out here and give back to these kids and this community.”

Close to 130 campers, split over two sessions, came out to be coached up by Davis and a handful of his UT teammates.

Current players like Squirrel White and Nico Iamaleava, as well as Big Orange legends like Jabari Davis, were out on the turf giving the attendees some tips and tricks. Of course, they were all very popular in the autograph line between sessions, as well. Some young fans stood in line for close to an hour to see their favorite players.

A number of campers, as well as some of Davis’ teammates, drove multiple hours to be present on Saturday. Davis is grateful for the support that he has from his teammates, as well as his family and friends – and perhaps equally as grateful for the unique interactions he has with those that laced it up.

“I walked up to a kid in stretching lines when we first started this morning,” Davis recalled. “I called all the campers up and stuff and he was like, ‘What’s your name?’ and I was like, ‘I’m Dayne. He’s like, ‘You’re Dayne Davis?’ – I was like ‘Yeah, I’m Dayne Davis, buddy,'” he smiled.

“I always look back and know that I was in that position as a kid,” he continued. “So, that’s what makes me want to do this even more is just for the kids in this community to have interactions with them like that and just to make a change on their life, hopefully.”

Davis is already planning on his third-annual camp for next summer – and for some, it can’t come soon enough.

“We already have people asking if we’re doing it next year – and I say ‘absolutely,'” he said.