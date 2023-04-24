Kingsport, TN — High school baseball tonight had Dobyns-Bennett facing West Ridge. Indians led 4-1 and Drew Hoover was going make sure there would be no more runs with strikeouts like that to end the inning..He struck out 10.

Wolves took their cuts at the plate when Hoover the senior strikes one through the gap that gets out to leftfield. However with bases loaded the Indians Cade Maynor brings the high heat to strike the batter out and close out the side… Struck out seven

Indians also took their cuts…. Tanner Kilgore pounds this pitch to the wall in left centerfield for a stand-up double. He was left stranded on base and Dobyns-Bennett won 4-1