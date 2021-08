ICYMI: Final Scores & Highlights: Week 1 high school football games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - In 2016, the tragic fire in the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge area prompted the Tennessee Divison of Agriculture - Division of Forestry to invest in a new computer system to track wildfires and compile real-time information.

The new system went online last summer and is described as a computer-automated dispatch system with a few extra bells and whistles. State Fire Chief Wade Waters and Communications & Outreach Unit Leader Tim Phelps gave us a demonstration.