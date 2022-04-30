(WJHL) – After spending the last three seasons breaking records at Penn State, Jordan Stout will suit up for the Baltimore Ravens come this summer.

The former Honaker Tiger was drafted 130th overall in the fourth round and was the first special teams player to be selected this year.

We’ve selected Penn State punter @JORDANSTOUT92 with pick No. 130! pic.twitter.com/MF6R8RmWC0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022

Originally committed to Virginia Tech, Stout transferred into the Nittany Lions program in 2019. His first punting snaps came in 2020, where he averaged 41.5 yards per punt.

Last season, he was a Ray Guy Award finalist for the best punter in the nation, averaging exactly 46 yards per punt. He also served as place kicker for much of the season, converting 16-of-23 field goal attempts and making 34-of-36 extra points.

Stout will appear to have time to learn from veteran Sam Koch. The 39 year-old has spent all 16 of his NFL seasons as the Ravens punter and is entering into the final year of his contract in 2022-23.