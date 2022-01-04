Honaker native Jordan Stout leaving Penn State and entering the NFL draft

Local sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penn live

College Station, PA — Former Honaker kicker Jordan Stout will not return to Penn State University, instead, he will enter his name in the NFL draft.
Stout, started off at Virginia Tech and spent 2 seasons there before becoming a Nittany Lion where he averaged 46 yards a kick. He was also a Ray Guy award runner-up, given annually to college football’s best in the position.
He had 67 punts this season

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories