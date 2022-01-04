Honaker native Jordan Stout leaving Penn State and entering the NFL draft

College Station, PA — Former Honaker kicker Jordan Stout will not return to Penn State University, instead, he will enter his name in the NFL draft.
Stout, started off at Virginia Tech and spent 2 seasons there before becoming a Nittany Lion where he averaged 46 yards a kick. He was also a Ray Guy award runner-up, given annually to college football’s best in the position.
He had 67 punts this season
