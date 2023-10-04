ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJHL) — Elizabethton native Evan Carter continues to make history in Major League Baseball while playing for the Texas Rangers.

Tuesday night in Game 1 of the American League wild card series against Tampa Bay, Carter, at 21 years and 35 days, became the youngest player in MLB history to reach base.

In game one Carter doubled twice and walked twice, scoring one of Texas’ four runs in the Rangers’ shutout win over the Rays.

On Wednesday, it got even better when he took a pitch in the 4th for his 6th homerun for the Rangers in his 24 games since joining the club in September.

He’s the youngest Rangers player to homer in the postseason and before striking out in the 6th, Carter had been on base safely six straight times for the Rangers. It is the T2nd-longest span in MLB history to begin a postseason career to only the Cubs Jorge Soler’ (9) in 2015.

The Rangers won Wednesday’s game 7-1.

Carter and the Rangers move into the American League division series championship where they will face the Baltimore Orioles.