Blacksburg, VA — This afternoon in Blacksburg, the Virginia Tech Hokies held day two of fall football practices…..The Hokies are less than a month away from opening up the season.

Tech was showing a lot more spirit and intensity, compared to when the team did their offseason workouts and spring camp …… So that had first year head coach Brent Pry excited about getting fall camp underway!

We want to maximiZe our days and do what is right for our football team and right for our staff. I want to go in the afternoons. I want it to be hot. i want it to be hard. I told the guys that so that is part of the plan. I think we got a real good plan. we are going to make adjustment when we need to. We are going to evaluate things daily. HavIng staff discussions about adjustments and things that need to happen.