Highland Cavs hold off No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne for upset win

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – UVA Wise notched a crucial Southern Athletic Conference victory on Saturday afternoon, as they defeated the visiting Bears, 35-28.

The victory marks the Cavs’ first over a ranked opponent since 2012. Lenoir-Rhyne (2-2) was ranked 16th in NCAA Division II prior to the game.

The UVA Wise defense stood out, as they picked off three passes and swallowed up Grayson Willingham for six total sacks on the day.

The offense also turned in a balanced effort, as Lendon Redwine threw for 299 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He completed a pass to 12 different receivers, but Darrien Newton was the favorite target. The junior caught six balls for 81 yards and a score.

Jaevon Gillespie (11) and J’quan Anderson (14) each carried the ball more ten times and had at least 50 yards. The backfield tandem also combined to rush for three touchdowns.

Lenoir-Rhyne kept pace offensively thanks to a few key performances. Wide receiver Deondre Lester had 14 catches for 122 yards, while running back Dwayne McGee toted the ball 24 times for 160 yards and a score.

But, the Bears stifled their own progress, racking up 12 penalties and 113 penalty yards on the afternoon.

UVA Wise (3-2) will play a third-consecutive home game next Saturday, October 9, as Newberry College pays a visit. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.