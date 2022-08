JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 Sports has learned that Jon Higgins will be named the next Science Hill boys basketball coach.

The announcement is expected to happen Friday.

Higgins is a former Tennessee Vol who has been coaching at Farragut High School since 2017.

Last month, Ken Cutlip stepped down as head coach of the boys’ basketball program after 18 years.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.