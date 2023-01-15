ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people gathered in the gymnasium at Elizabethton High School on Sunday to celebrate the life of former Cyclone and Tennessee football great, Johnny Mills.

Mills had a talent for tossing the pigskin at Elizabethton and played quarterback in the early 1960s. In college, he transitioned to a pass-catcher – and became one of UT’s best from 1964-66.

Mills set multiple Big Orange receiving records before his final season in 1966. He caught a new single-season best 48 passes for 725 yards, en route to an All-SEC honor.

The records have since been broken, but Mills’ former teammates say there will never be another competitors like him.

“Unbelievable guy, unbelievable receiver – he did it his way,” Mills’ teammate and Vols quarterback Dewey Warren said. “He was a guy that would, you know, tell you what he thought. If he’d come into the huddle he’d tell me ‘Hey, I’m open – call the play and I can beat him. If you need five yards, call me and I can get it.'”

“First time my dad ever saw John play was in the UCLA game in 1965 in Memphis,” former Vols offensive lineman Jerry Holloway. “My dad came home and my mom said he was cussin’ – my dad never cussed.”

“He said, ‘Justine, I just saw the pass-catchingest SOB you’ve ever seen in your life.'”

Warren, Holloway and others – including former UT head coach Bill Battle – spoke highly of his game. But, they also told stories that portrayed Mills’ lively personality and volunteer spirit.

“He had a … charisma about him that everyone was drawn to Johnny,” Holloway explained.

Mills was also a husband, a father and most proudly, according to his brother, a grandfather to his two grandsons.

It’s clear that he’s left a lasting legacy with everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Great person – just a great individual,” Warren said.

“There’s no one that can find the right words to say how much Johnny Mills is respected, admired and loved,” Holloway said. “You can’t find enough words or the right words to describe that. His legacy – he left all of us with the gift of love.”

Johnny Mills was 77 years old.