Harmon Memorial Pro/Am brings hundreds of disc golf players to Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Premier Design : Harmon Memorial Pro/Am tournament brought 257 disc golf players to the Harmon Hills Private Disc Golf Course in Fall Branch, one of the largest disc golf events to ever make its way to the Tri-Cities.

This is an official two-day event on the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association), and this is a course that will be used in the world championships later this summer.

Ohio-native Sean Goddard entered today’s action with the lead and held on to win the Pro Championship, taking home the top prize of $535 out of the Pro Purse of $5,658.

David Feldberg finished in 2nd place, two back of the lead at -21 behind Goddard’s -23 under par.