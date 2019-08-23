Greeneville snaps 30-game winning streak in 19-17 loss to Powell Thursday night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The streak is over for Greeneville High School.

Under the direction of first year head coach Dan Hammonds, the Greene Devils fell to Powell, 19-17, Thursday night in Knoxville.

The loss snaps a 30-game winning streak for the Greene Devils.

Powell jumped out early to a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Greeneville trimmed the lead heading into halftime with a field goal, trailing 6-3.

Powell was able to strike again following a Greene Devil turnover early in the second half to go up 12-3.

Greeneville would not back down with Ty Youngblood rushing in from 24 yards out to cut the lead to two points, 12-10.

Powell punched in their final score late in the third.

The Greene Devils were able to cause some panic for fans in Knoxville late with Drew Gregg cutting loose for a 15-yard score.

But Powell has able to hang on late with their defense to hand the defending Class 4A state champions their first loss in two years.

The football seasons hits a busy opening Friday night with several games on the docket across Northeast Tennessee.

You can stay up to date with scores here: https://www.wjhl.com/touchdown-friday-night/

Don’t forget, News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Sports Anchor Jesse Krull will have the latest on all the scores across the area tonight starting at 11 p.m. on “Touchdown Friday Night” on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.