Greeneville, Science Hill and Chuckey-Doak earn state tournament berths

(WJHL) – Three area girl’s soccer teams punched their tickets to the state tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Greene Devils shot their way to a fast start against Seymour. The home team had netted three goals less than 15 minutes into the match. They defeated the Lady Eagles, 11-2 and earned their seventh-consecutive trip to the state tournament.

In Class AAA, Maryville took it to homestanding Science Hill in the first half. Kayla Barr fired home a goal for the Lady Rebels midway through the first half and took that lead into the break.

But, the Lady Toppers saved up their scoring for the second half. Taylor Jones and Meggie Powell each notched a goal to take home the 2-1 victory.

Chuckey-Doak and Cumberland Gap battled for a spot in the Class A state tournament in Afton. The Lady Black Knights trailed 1-0 just a few minutes into the second half, but scored a late pair to earn a state tournament berth.