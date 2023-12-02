Greeneville, TN — Middle school basketball in Greeneville as they took on TA Dugger who was winning with time running down but Zy Neal a 7th grader from half court launches the basketball and sinks it at the buzzer. Neal said he was going to have a big night for his friend Kadon on his 1st heavenly birthday and boy did he deliver.
Greeneville middle school half court shot to win the game
by: Kenny Hawkins
