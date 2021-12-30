Greeneville falls at Arby’s Classic, Lady Devils advance to Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic title

(WJHL) – Both the Greene Devils and Lady Devils had a shot at reaching their respective tournament championships on Thursday night.

Greeneville played a very tight three quarters with Berkmar (Ga.) in the Arby’s Classic, but the Patriots pulled away late for a 71-50 victory. Jakobi Gillespie scored a game-high 23 points, while teammate Reid Satterfield chipped in 20 of his own.

Malique Ewin led Berkmar with 20 points on the night.

The Greene Devils will play for 3rd Place on Friday night against the Amarillo Sandies (TX) at 5 p.m.

The Lady Devils needed every bit of their offensive output on Thursday night at The Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, as they scraped out a 44-42 semifinal win over Upperman.

Delana DeBusk notched a team-best 14 points, while Lauren Bailey added eleven points and seven assists.

The Lady Devils will play for a tournament championship in Hal Henard Gymnasium on Friday at 5 p.m.