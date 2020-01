The Green Devils took down Daniel Boone, while the Cyclones came out on top against University High

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Greeneville and Elizabethton had to battle all the way down to the wire on Monday, but the squads earned hard-fought home wins.

The Green Devils held off Daniel Boone for a three-point victory, while the Cyclones sunk crucial free throws down the stretch to beat University High by two.