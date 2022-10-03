SAN FRANCISCO (WJHL) – After spending the summer as a member of the Golden State organization, the Warriors have waived Gate City native Mac McClung, per a Monday team release.

The 23-year-old guard traveled with the team to Tokyo this past week, tallying nine points, two rebounds and two assists in his lone preseason appearance on Sunday.

McClung also performed well for Golden State during the 2022 NBA Summer League, averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in five starts.

The Warriors also waived Trevion Williams on Monday.

McClung signed a one-year, $1.6 million non-guaranteed deal with the organization back in July.