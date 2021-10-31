Generals boot game-winning field goal to topple Wasps

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – A pair of dominant ground attacks met on the field Saturday in Emory, but it was the leg of Washington & Lee kicker Arturo Ramirez that made the difference.

Ramirez made three field goals for the Generals in the second half, including a 38-yard try as time expired to give his team the 30-28 victory.

Generals quarterback Stephen Murrin toted the ball 16 times for 195 yards on the day, while tailback Josh Breece added 74 yards and a score.

Devontae Jordan was instant offense, again, for the Wasps. The senior just missed out on another 200-yard day, carrying the ball 26 times for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Emory & Henry drops to 4-4 on the year and has now lost three of its last four games. The Wasps will return to action at Guilford on Saturday, November 6. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.