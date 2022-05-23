BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – For a second-consecutive season, former Tennessee High Viking Gavin Cross has landed on the All-ACC baseball First Team.

Cross becomes the first player in Virginia Tech history to earn that honor more than once.

The sophomore outfielder finished the ACC regular season with a batting average of .330 and a slugging percentage of .661. He also led the the conference in triples (5) and mashed ten home runs and 25 RBIs in league play.

The Hokies closed out the regular season with a record of 40-11 and captured their first ACC Coastal Division title in 2022.