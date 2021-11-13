Gate City, Wise Central fall in Class 2 volleyball tournament

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A pair of area teams saw their run at a Class 2 state volleyball championship come to an end on Saturday evening.

In Gate City, the Lady Devils hosted Floyd County in a quarterfinal matchup. The home team took the opening set comfortably, 25-19. The Buffaloes would respond in the second frame, winning 27-25.

The Lady Devils looked to be in control after winning the third set, 25-17. However, Floyd County would complete the comeback, taking the final two frames 25-23 and 15-13 in the decider.

Region 2D runners up, Central, also lost its quarterfinal match against Glenvar, 3-0. The Lady Warriors finish the season with a record of 20-10.