Gate City, Wise-Central advance in Region 2D volleyball tournament

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The four remaining volleyball teams in Region 2D met for a pair of semifinal matchups at Virginia High on Saturday evening.

In the opener, Gate City took down John S. Battle, sweeping the Trojans, 3-0. The Blue Devils won by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.

In the nightcap, Wise-Central matched-up with the hosts from Virginia High.

The visitors grabbed an early lead in the first set, but the Bearcats battled back to within a few points late. However, a huge block on the outside from Katherine Hopkins and Emmah McAmis secured a 25-21 victory.

The Warriors took the second set by the same score, but the Bearcats extended the match, taking the third frame, 25-17.

But, Wise-Central closed things out in an extended fourth set, 28-26.

Wise-Central will meet Gate City for the Region 2D championship on Tuesday night.