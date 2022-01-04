Gate City native McClung signs with G-league affiliate, the Windy City Bulls

Chicago, IL — Four days after signing Gate City native Mac McClung to a 10-day contract the Chicago Bulls have now assigned McClung to their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls…..McClung appeared in one game with the Bulls and scored two points.
After going undrafted out of Texas Tech over the summer, the 22-year-old guard signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers, but was waived in October before the season began….

