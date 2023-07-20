(WJHL) — After winning the NBA slam dunk title, the first ever by a player from the G-league, scoring 30 points and eight assists in the clinching game of the G League Finals and being named the G-league rookie of the year you would think Gate City native Mac McClung has done enough.

But here we are almost through July and the Gate City native has not been picked up by any team, yet….McClung did not participate in the NBA’s summer leagues this year and the league’s rosters are mostly full. If he returns to the Sixers it would likely be an NBA contract since they have used all of their 2-way spots — good news is other teams still have two-way spots available.

In the past year-and-a-half, McClung has played for the Bulls, Lakers, Warriors and Sixers along three G League assignments.