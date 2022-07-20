(WJHL) — Gate City native Mac McClung has found a new home in the NBA tonight, his agent reports The Golden State Warriors are signing McClung to a one-year deal .

McClung’s deal will be a “standard, non-guaranteed deal and he will have the opportunity to make Golden State’s roster out of training camp.

The 23-year-old G League Rookie of the Year spent the offseason playing for the Warriors summer-league team. In five games, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from behind the arc.

Considering the Warriors have a number of talented young players, McClung will have to put together a strong training camp to ink a roster spot.