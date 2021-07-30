Gate City native Mac McClung signs a training camp contract with the LA Lakers

Gate City, TN — Thursday night Mac McClung the standout basketball player out of Gate City knew it would be a long shot to hear his name called in the 2021 NBA draft, but that doesn’t mean his chances of playing on basketball biggest stage is over.

Late last night the former Texas Tech guard agreed to a training camp contract with the Los Angeles Lakers….McClung averaged 15.5 points and 2.1 assists in 29 games for the Red Raiders this past season. He shot 41.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

McClung played two seasons for Georgetown before joining the Red Raiders as a junior.