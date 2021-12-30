Gate City native Mac McClung scores as a member of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls

Chicago, IL — The moment finally came Wednesday night for Gate City native Mac McClung, who was coming to the end of his 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls. McClung who plays for the Lakers in the G-league got on the floor and became the first player since Jim Palmer in 1961 out of Keokee to play in the NBA.

Facing the Atlanta Hawks at home McClung entered the game with about 2 mins on the clock He got his chance to score when he takes the ball at the free throw and buries the jumper.

The Bulls signed McClung to a 10-day contract after several of their players were placed in COVID-19 protocol. The former Gate City star that gained national attention for his high flying dunks has been playing for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s “G” league.